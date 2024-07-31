Pakistan: PML-N introduces National Assembly Election Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024 to restrict independent candidates

July 31, 2024_ The PML-N party has introduced the National Assembly Election (Amendment) Act, 2024, which seeks to restrict the membership of independent legislators in political parties after a certain period of elections. The bill, presented by Chief Whip Basharat Kyani, amends articles 51 and 106 of the Constitution regarding the allocation of seats in the national and provincial assemblies. The proposal establishes that independent candidates must maintain their status for the entire duration of the assembly mandate, contrary to current practice. This measure is seen as a response to concerns about post-election political manipulation. The news is reported by Pakistan Today. The bill comes in a context of growing attention to political dynamics in Pakistan, where alliances between parties and independent candidates are often the subject of debate.