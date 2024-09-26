Pakistan: PML-N leaders warn of threats to economic stability

September 26, 2024_ Two key PML-N leaders have stressed the need for a secure environment for Pakistan’s economic recovery, saying the country’s enemies are trying to destabilize it through political instability and militant violence. At a youth function in Faisalabad, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz revealed a meeting between her father Nawaz Sharif and a foreign diplomat, highlighting international concerns over the political situation in Pakistan. Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal added that economic stability is linked to security and urged stronger measures against terrorism. The news was reported by dawn.com. The leaders also discussed the importance of strengthening regional cooperation and intelligence capabilities to address emerging threats to national security.