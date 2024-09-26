Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: PML-N leaders warn of threats to economic stability

September 26, 2024_ Two key PML-N leaders have stressed the need for a secure environment for Pakistan’s economic recovery, saying the country’s...

Pakistan: PML-N leaders warn of threats to economic stability
26 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 26, 2024_ Two key PML-N leaders have stressed the need for a secure environment for Pakistan’s economic recovery, saying the country’s enemies are trying to destabilize it through political instability and militant violence. At a youth function in Faisalabad, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz revealed a meeting between her father Nawaz Sharif and a foreign diplomat, highlighting international concerns over the political situation in Pakistan. Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal added that economic stability is linked to security and urged stronger measures against terrorism. The news was reported by dawn.com. The leaders also discussed the importance of strengthening regional cooperation and intelligence capabilities to address emerging threats to national security.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Pakistan's economic recovery PML N leaders warn national security PML N
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza