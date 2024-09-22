Pakistan: PMLN Criticizes PTI Leadership After Lahore Flop

September 22, 2024_ Senior PMLN ministers Maryam Aurangzeb and Ahsan Iqbal have slammed the PTI leadership for failing to mobilize their supporters at an event in Lahore. Despite expectations, the PTI failed to attract the audience, highlighting its inability to manage the situation and come up with effective plans. Aurangzeb and Iqbal stressed that the PTI has had to face the consequences of its destabilizing policies. This was reported by Pakistan Today. Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, is a major political and cultural center of Pakistan, often hosting demonstrations and significant political events.