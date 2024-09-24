Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Pakistan: Police accused of abuses and human rights violations

24 settembre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
September 24, 2024_ Recent reports by Transparency International highlight that the Pakistan Army is the most transparent institution in the country, while the police are accused of abuses and human rights violations. Two incidents, the Bhawalnagr incident and the killing of a doctor in custody, have sparked outrage and highlighted the need for reforms in the police. People are expressing growing distrust towards the police, who often intimidate citizens instead of protecting them. The source of this information is dailytimes.com.pk. It is urgent that the Pakistani government introduce independent reforms to ensure the safety and respect for the fundamental rights of citizens.

