Pakistan: Polio cases rise with three new reports

September 22, 2024_ Pakistan has reported three new cases of polio, one each in Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, according to the National Polio Emergency Centre. In Balochistan, a child in Choto Allahabad area tested positive for the virus, while another case was reported in Karachi's Kemari district. The third case was detected in Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. With these new cases, Pakistan's total polio cases this year rises to 21, Pakistan Today reported. Polio is a highly contagious viral disease that can cause paralysis and, in some cases, death, and is of particular concern in areas with low immunization coverage.