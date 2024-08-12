Cerca nel sito
 
Pakistan: Political and judicial tensions during visit of Saudi guest

August 11, 2024_ A heated political debate erupted in Pakistan during a welcome session for a Saudi guest of honor and to pay tribute to Pakistani...

12 agosto 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 11, 2024_ A heated political debate erupted in Pakistan during a welcome session for a Saudi guest of honor and to pay tribute to Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attacked the judiciary, accusing it of siding with the opposition, sparking outrage among those present. The situation highlights the growing tensions between the judiciary and the government, with the PTI potentially taking advantage of this clash. The source of this information is dailytimes.com.pk. The political situation in Pakistan is complex, with the PPP (Pakistan People's Party) and the PTI (Pakistan Justice Movement) vying for power amid growing instability.

in Evidenza