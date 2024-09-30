September 30, 2024_ Pakistan is facing increasing political instability, with the PTI party announcing fresh protests instead of focusing on governance. The provincial leadership of the PTI, especially Ali Amin Gandapur, is accused of fomenting unrest and neglecting the pressing issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. In the context of economic crisis and strained international relations, the lack of constructive dialogue by political leaders is fueling discontent among citizens. The source of this information is nation.com.pk. It is crucial that the government takes proactive measures to address the causes of discontent and prevent further escalation of tensions.