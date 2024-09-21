September 21, 2024_ Senator Mushahid Hussain has raised questions about the competence of Pakistan's members of Parliament, accusing them of protecting their own interests at the expense of fundamental rights. Around 278 members of the National Assembly and Senate, especially those from the PML-N, PPP and MQM, have been criticized for their acquiescence to amendments that threaten globally recognized rights. The situation is aggravated by the lack of integrity and respect of these politicians, who have turned the two houses of Parliament into 'halls of shame'. The source of this information is tribune.com.pk. The criticism focuses on the need for political reform that does not compromise civil rights and justice, highlighting the importance of accountable governance in Pakistan.