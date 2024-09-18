Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Pakistan: Politics in turmoil but constitutional package remains blocked
18 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
September 17, 2024_ Pakistan’s political weekend saw intense activity among government members but ended in a stalemate over the constitutional package. Despite frantic efforts to reach a consensus, JUI(F) Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman refused to support the proposal, leaving lawmakers in a stalemate. Lack of transparency and form over substance further complicated the debate, with coalition partners and the opposition finding themselves at odds. The current situation raises questions about the ability of politicians to truly represent the will of the people, dailytimes.com.pk reported. As politicians reflect on their actions, the need for constructive dialogue remains crucial for the future of democracy in Pakistan.

