Pakistan: Pope Francis sends message of peace during flight to Jakarta

04 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 3, 2024_ Pope Francis used Pakistani airspace during his trip from Rome to Jakarta, bringing a message of goodwill to the Pakistani people. The flight crossed Pakistan's air borders, where air traffic control welcomed his special plane. During the overflight, the Pope expressed his good wishes to the President of Pakistan and the nation, underlining the importance of peace and solidarity. The news was reported by jang.com.pk, highlighting the bond between Italy and Pakistan through the figure of the Pope. This gesture of cordiality underlines the Pope's commitment to promoting peace globally.

