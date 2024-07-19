Pakistan: Population growth expected to double by 2050

July 19, 2024_ Pakistan's population growth rate is expected to double by 2050, according to a report by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The report highlights a significant population increase in the coming decades, with important implications for the country's resources and development. Pakistan's population is expected to reach 400 million by mid-century, posing considerable challenges to resources, infrastructure and services. The report calls for urgent measures to address population growth and its consequences for the country's future. Pakistan Today reports it. Authorities are called upon to plan effective strategies to manage this growth and ensure sustainable development.