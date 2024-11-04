Pakistan: Population Growth, Urban Crisis Threaten Country's Future

03 November 2024_ The Asian Development Bank has said that Pakistan’s major cities, including Karachi and Lahore, have become ‘uninhabitable’ due to the rapid growth of the urban population. The situation is exacerbated by the government’s lack of attention to education, with around 26 million children out of school. The country also faces a high rate of unplanned pregnancies, with the population forecast to reach 300 million by 2050. The source of this information is thenews.com.pk. The government needs to take drastic measures to address these issues, such as setting up industrial hubs in rural areas to reduce migration to overcrowded cities.