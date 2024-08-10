Pakistan: Possible cuts in public development program

10 August 2024_ Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has announced that the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) could face further budget cuts, with an additional Rs 400 billion cut expected due to economic hardship. Iqbal stressed that this potential reduction will have a significant impact on the country’s development projects. He also highlighted the importance of prioritising key national projects and ensuring efficient use of available resources. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. Ahsan Iqbal is a Pakistani politician and a member of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), a centre-right political party in Pakistan.