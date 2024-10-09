Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
Pakistan: PPP discusses creation of Federal Constitutional Court
09 ottobre 2024 | 12.23
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

08 October 2024_ Senior leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), including Senator Sherry Rehman and Syed Naveed Qamar, held consultations to discuss the proposal to establish a Federal Constitutional Court, a major reform envisaged in the 2006 Democracy Pact. The proposal aims to ensure equal provincial representation and jurisdiction under Article 184 of the Constitution. In a meeting with the Chairman of the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency, the PPP reiterated its commitment to a dedicated court for constitutional matters, stressing the importance of avoiding political use of the judiciary. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. The PPP, founded by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, is one of Pakistan's major political parties and is committed to respecting provincial autonomy through judicial reforms.

