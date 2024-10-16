Pakistan: PPP, JUI-F reach agreement on constitutional amendments

October 15, 2024_ Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) reached an agreement on a draft constitutional amendment during a press conference in Karachi. The leaders of the two political parties, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, stressed the importance of cooperation to reach a broader consensus, including involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Bilawal confirmed that there will be further consultations with the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to seek unanimous approval. This was reported by Pakistan Today. Rehman and Nawaz Sharif are scheduled to meet tomorrow, with key decisions expected regarding the amendment process.