Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: PPP, JUI-F reach agreement on constitutional amendments

October 15, 2024_ Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) reached an agreement on a draft constitutional amendment during...

Pakistan: PPP, JUI-F reach agreement on constitutional amendments
16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 15, 2024_ Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) reached an agreement on a draft constitutional amendment during a press conference in Karachi. The leaders of the two political parties, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, stressed the importance of cooperation to reach a broader consensus, including involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Bilawal confirmed that there will be further consultations with the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to seek unanimous approval. This was reported by Pakistan Today. Rehman and Nawaz Sharif are scheduled to meet tomorrow, with key decisions expected regarding the amendment process.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
including involving Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf press conference in Karachi Point to Point Protocol PPP
Vedi anche
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza