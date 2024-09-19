Pakistan: PPP, JUI-F seek consensus on draft constitution

September 19, 2024_ The leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced that his party and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) are preparing their own drafts, aiming to reach a consensus on a single proposal. However, JUI-F leader Maulana Fazl has completely rejected the government's proposed draft, calling it unacceptable. Furthermore, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council (KPBC) has warned that the constitutional package could compromise judicial independence and provincial autonomy. This news is reported by Pakistan Today. JUI-F is an Islamic political party in Pakistan, while PPP is one of the leading political parties in the country, founded by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.