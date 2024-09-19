Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
Pakistan: PPP, JUI-F seek consensus on draft constitution

19 settembre 2024 | 12.31
September 19, 2024_ The leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced that his party and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) are preparing their own drafts, aiming to reach a consensus on a single proposal. However, JUI-F leader Maulana Fazl has completely rejected the government's proposed draft, calling it unacceptable. Furthermore, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council (KPBC) has warned that the constitutional package could compromise judicial independence and provincial autonomy. This news is reported by Pakistan Today. JUI-F is an Islamic political party in Pakistan, while PPP is one of the leading political parties in the country, founded by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

