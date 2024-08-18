Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
Pakistan: PPP proposes early elections in case of government crisis

Pakistan: PPP proposes early elections in case of government crisis
18 agosto 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
August 18, 2024_ Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary General Nayyar Bokhari has suggested that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif should advise the President to dissolve the National Assembly and call early elections if the government is in danger. This proposal comes amid rising political tension, with Defence Minister Khawaja Asif speaking of a possible constitutional collapse. Bokhari also revealed that President Asif Ali Zardari is willing to mediate between the government and the opposition PTI party, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently in prison. The PPP, an ally of the PML-N, is seeking more influence and resources for its lawmakers, as the government faces protests over rising living costs, brecorder.com reported. The political situation remains volatile, with both parties needing strategic alliances to retain power.

