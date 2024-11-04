Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
Pakistan: Primary schools closed in Lahore due to smog
04 novembre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
04 November 2024_ The Punjab government has announced the closure of all primary schools in Lahore for a week due to rising levels of smog and air pollution. The decision has been taken to address the air quality crisis affecting the provincial capital and other areas of Punjab. Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has stressed the importance of protecting the health and safety of students during this critical period. The school closures are part of a larger initiative to improve environmental conditions in the region. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. Lahore, the capital of Punjab, is one of the most populous cities in Pakistan and frequently faces air pollution problems, especially during the winter months.

