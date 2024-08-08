Pakistan: Prime Minister launches national tree planting campaign

08 August 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has started a tree planting campaign across Pakistan by planting a young tree in Islamabad. During the event, he announced a goal to plant at least 100 million trees across the country, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir regions, to combat the effects of climate change. Sharif underlined the importance of reducing air pollution and called on citizens to actively participate in the initiative. The campaign aims to make Pakistan a greener and pollution-free country, also involving local authorities. The news is reported by the National Herald Tribune. This initiative is part of a context of growing concern about the climate disasters that have hit Pakistan in recent years.