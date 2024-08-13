Pakistan: Prime Minister meets with National Party delegation for Balochistan

August 13, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met a delegation led by National Party Chairman Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch to discuss issues related to Balochistan. During the meeting, Sharif stressed that the welfare of the people of Balochistan is a priority for the government. He assured that the federal government will continue to support the provincial government's efforts to improve the socio-economic conditions of the region. The delegation appreciated the federal government's initiatives for the development of Balochistan and promised full cooperation. This news was reported by Pakistan Today. Balochistan is one of the provinces of Pakistan, known for its cultural diversity and the socio-economic challenges it faces.