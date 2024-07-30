Pakistan: Prime Minister orders public safety measures during heavy rains

July 30, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the relevant authorities to take immediate measures to ensure public safety due to heavy rains. Sharif stressed the importance of a coordinated response to prevent loss of life and property damage caused by adverse weather conditions. The authorities have been instructed to monitor the situation and intervene promptly to protect citizens. This initiative aims to ensure that communities are prepared and protected during extreme weather events. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. Heavy rains in Pakistan can cause flooding and significant damage, making timely intervention by authorities crucial.