Pakistan: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for shift in policy priorities to address economic concerns

September 23, 2024_ Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has stressed the urgency of addressing the people’s economic concerns, calling for a shift in political priorities. Sharif said the current International Monetary Fund (IMF) program should be the country’s last, highlighting the need for political stability to ensure economic improvement. He urged political parties and institutions to work together to address economic and security challenges, stressing that political chaos is hampering efforts to provide relief to the people. This news is reported by nation.com.pk. The Prime Minister will also attend the United Nations General Assembly, where he will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism and global peace.