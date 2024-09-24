Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:34
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for shift in policy priorities to address economic concerns

September 23, 2024_ Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has stressed the urgency of addressing the people’s economic concerns, calling...

Pakistan: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for shift in policy priorities to address economic concerns
24 settembre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 23, 2024_ Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has stressed the urgency of addressing the people’s economic concerns, calling for a shift in political priorities. Sharif said the current International Monetary Fund (IMF) program should be the country’s last, highlighting the need for political stability to ensure economic improvement. He urged political parties and institutions to work together to address economic and security challenges, stressing that political chaos is hampering efforts to provide relief to the people. This news is reported by nation.com.pk. The Prime Minister will also attend the United Nations General Assembly, where he will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism and global peace.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
current International Monetary Fund address economic address Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Vedi anche
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza