Pakistan: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif celebrates 78th Independence Day, urges youth to contribute to country's development

Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
August 15, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif celebrated Pakistan's 78th Independence Day, urging the youth to support the government to make the country prosperous and stable. At a ceremony, he stressed the importance of education and vocational training, warning the youth not to fall into the trap of digital terrorism. Sharif paid tribute to the sacrifices of the founding fathers and acknowledged the challenges faced by the country in the last 77 years. He also promised to work towards reducing electricity bills and condemned violence against Palestinians, expressing solidarity with Kashmir. This was reported by dailytimes.com.pk. The Prime Minister also honoured Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, who was present at the ceremony, stressing the importance of national unity and honest work.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
