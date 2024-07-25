Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:00
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif defends national interests and announces new measures for tourism

July 24, 2024_ Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared his determination to defend national interests during a federal cabinet meeting in...

Pakistan: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif defends national interests and announces new measures for tourism
25 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 24, 2024_ Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared his determination to defend national interests during a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad. He condemned PTI's propaganda campaign against Pakistan Armed Forces, underlining the importance of uniting against such attacks. Sharif expressed concern over the increase in terrorist acts, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, attributing them to an organized conspiracy and the TTP, a terrorist group active in the region. Furthermore, he announced a new visa regime to promote investment and tourism, with free visas for entrepreneurs and tourists from 126 countries, as reported by radio.gov.pk. The Pakistani government is working to facilitate business and improve access for tourists, with the implementation of e-gates at various airports and Gwadar Port.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
He condemned PTI's Pakistan federal cabinet meeting elio
Vedi anche
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza