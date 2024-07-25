Pakistan: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif defends national interests and announces new measures for tourism

July 24, 2024_ Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared his determination to defend national interests during a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad. He condemned PTI's propaganda campaign against Pakistan Armed Forces, underlining the importance of uniting against such attacks. Sharif expressed concern over the increase in terrorist acts, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, attributing them to an organized conspiracy and the TTP, a terrorist group active in the region. Furthermore, he announced a new visa regime to promote investment and tourism, with free visas for entrepreneurs and tourists from 126 countries, as reported by radio.gov.pk. The Pakistani government is working to facilitate business and improve access for tourists, with the implementation of e-gates at various airports and Gwadar Port.