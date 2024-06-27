Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 11:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hopes for good news from the IMF

Pakistan: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hopes for good news from the IMF
27 giugno 2024 | 11.44
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

June 26, 2024_ Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the country may soon receive good news from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. During a speech to the National Assembly, Sharif stressed the importance of aligning the budget with IMF requirements. The government, led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) coalition, is trying to meet requirements for a new IMF program, aiming to reduce the fiscal deficit and increase tax revenues. Pakistan has set an ambitious tax revenue target of 13 trillion rupees for the year starting July 1. Geo.tv reports it. Sharif also mentioned austerity measures and infrastructure projects to improve the country's economic situation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
IMF program Geo.tv reports it ricavo revenue
Vedi anche
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care
News to go
Scioperi, nel 2023 proclamate 1.649 astensioni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza