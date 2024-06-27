Pakistan: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hopes for good news from the IMF

June 26, 2024_ Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the country may soon receive good news from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. During a speech to the National Assembly, Sharif stressed the importance of aligning the budget with IMF requirements. The government, led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) coalition, is trying to meet requirements for a new IMF program, aiming to reduce the fiscal deficit and increase tax revenues. Pakistan has set an ambitious tax revenue target of 13 trillion rupees for the year starting July 1. Geo.tv reports it. Sharif also mentioned austerity measures and infrastructure projects to improve the country's economic situation.