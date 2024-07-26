Pakistan: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visits Tehran for the inauguration of the new Iranian president

July 26, 2024_ Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iran's president-elect, Massoud Tashayyo. The visit, confirmed by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, underlines the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran. During his stay, Sharif will have meetings with Iranian officials to discuss cooperation in areas such as trade, energy and regional security. This meeting is part of a context of growing mutual interest to improve economic and strategic ties. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. Massoud Tashayyo is an Iranian politician who recently won the presidential election, and his administration is seen as crucial to the future of relations between the two countries.