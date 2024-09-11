Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
Pakistan: Proposal to increase Supreme Court judges from 17 to 23

Pakistan: Proposal to increase Supreme Court judges from 17 to 23
11 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 11, 2024_ The “The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) Bill, 2024,” which seeks to increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court of Pakistan from 17 to 23, was introduced in the National Assembly. The move, proposed by Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Danyal Chaudhry, aims to reduce the backlog of pending cases. The bill has been sent to the Standing Committee for further discussion, with the opposition raising concerns over the quorum. The source of this news is Pakistan Today. If passed, the bill could facilitate the hearing of a review petition filed by the PML-N against a Supreme Court ruling regarding seats reserved for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), another major political party in the country.

