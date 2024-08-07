Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Proposed amendments to the State Enterprises Law to align with international standards

07 August 2024_ Pakistan's Ministry of Finance has proposed amendments to the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Act, 2023 to align it with international...

Pakistan: Proposed amendments to the State Enterprises Law to align with international standards
07 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 August 2024_ Pakistan's Ministry of Finance has proposed amendments to the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Act, 2023 to align it with international law and clarify arbitration agreements. The changes aim to improve the governance of SOEs and address the concerns of international investors. Among the proposals are changes to sections 170 and 172, which deal with the arbitration of disputes and the appointment of arbitrators respectively. The Ministry of Finance is seeking feedback from stakeholders before finalizing the changes. The news is reported by Pakistan Today. State-owned enterprises in Pakistan are government-owned entities operating in various sectors, and their reform is crucial to attracting foreign investment.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
State owned enterprises in Pakistan State Owned Enterprises is seeking feedback news
Vedi anche
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza