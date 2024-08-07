Pakistan: Proposed amendments to the State Enterprises Law to align with international standards

07 August 2024_ Pakistan's Ministry of Finance has proposed amendments to the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Act, 2023 to align it with international law and clarify arbitration agreements. The changes aim to improve the governance of SOEs and address the concerns of international investors. Among the proposals are changes to sections 170 and 172, which deal with the arbitration of disputes and the appointment of arbitrators respectively. The Ministry of Finance is seeking feedback from stakeholders before finalizing the changes. The news is reported by Pakistan Today. State-owned enterprises in Pakistan are government-owned entities operating in various sectors, and their reform is crucial to attracting foreign investment.