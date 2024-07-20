Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:51
Pakistan: Protest in Bannu against terrorism, 4 dead and 10 injured

20 July 2024_ During a protest in Bannu against the increase in terrorist acts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, at least 10 people were injured...

20 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
20 July 2024_ During a protest in Bannu against the increase in terrorist acts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, at least 10 people were injured and four were killed. The demonstration, which saw the participation of traders, students and political figures, attracted over 10,000 people. Protesters expressed anger at military blockades choking the local economy and called for their removal. KP government spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Saif said the situation was now under control and Chief Minister Atif Khan had ordered an immediate probe into the incident. Pakistan Today reports it. Amnesty International and the governor of KP, Faisal Karim Kundi, expressed deep concern over the incident and requested a report from federal and provincial authorities.

