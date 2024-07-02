Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
Pakistan: Protests against the increase in taxes and electricity prices

July 2, 2024_ Traders and various segments of the Pakistani population staged protests against the government's decision to increase taxes and...

July 2, 2024_ Traders and various segments of the Pakistani population staged protests against the government's decision to increase taxes and electricity prices. The demonstrations, led by the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran, spread to major cities including Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar. The protesters called on the government to immediately reverse tax increases and reduce electricity prices. The government said the budget was prepared in accordance with International Monetary Fund (IMF) guidelines. Pakistan Today reports it. The protests highlight growing discontent among the population with the government's economic policies.

