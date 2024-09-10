Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
Pakistan: Protests in Islamabad cause disruption and political tension

September 10, 2024_ Recent protests organized by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Islamabad have caused considerable disruption to citizens,...

10 settembre 2024 | 12.10
Redazione Adnkronos
September 10, 2024_ Recent protests organized by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Islamabad have caused considerable disruption to citizens, with roadblocks and clashes with security forces. Despite a law to regulate public assemblies, tensions between the government and protesters continue to grow, with the PTI threatening to launch a nationwide protest movement if its leader, Imran Khan, is not released. The situation has raised concerns about the lack of coordination between the authorities and respect for citizens' rights. The source of this information is pakobserver.net. The protests have taken place in a context of growing economic and political instability, highlighting the need for constructive dialogue between the parties involved.

PTI threatening Islamabad organized by the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Protests in Islamabad
