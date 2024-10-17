Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Pakistan: Protests, violence at SCO summit raise questions about country's stability

October 16, 2024_ During the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Pakistan,...

17 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
October 16, 2024_ During the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Pakistan, simultaneous protests took place in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, raising questions about a possible attempt to sabotage the event. The protests, which saw clashes between students and police in Lahore and violence in Karachi, led to one death and over 100 arrests. Politicians and analysts questioned whether these events were spontaneous or orchestrated to undermine Pakistan's international standing. The source of this information is tribune.com.pk. Despite the tensions, the government managed to maintain control, allowing the summit to proceed as planned.

