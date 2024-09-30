Pakistan: Provincial Election Commissioner Suspended After Karachi Intrusion

September 30, 2024_ The Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) has suspended its provincial commissioner following a break-in at the Karachi strong room, where election documents were destroyed. The incident has raised questions about the security of the venue, as the police chief said he had withdrawn his forces to attend religious celebrations. This has raised concerns among citizens about the management of security during a critical period, thenews.com.pk reported. The situation highlights the need for improved security measures in election settings, especially in a country where elections are often accompanied by tensions and challenges.