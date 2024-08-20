Pakistan: P@SHA denounces exclusion from debate on internet crisis

August 19, 2024_ Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) has expressed concern over being left out of government discussions regarding the slowdown of the country's internet. The senior vice president of P@SHA pointed out that millions of Pakistanis are facing difficulties in accessing the internet due to a firewall implemented to control unwanted content. The situation has led to significant economic losses, with companies estimated to have lost $300 million. The source of this news is thenews.com.pk. P@SHA has asked to be involved in policy decisions to protect IT companies and improve the current situation.