Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
Pakistan: P@SHA denounces exclusion from debate on internet crisis
20 agosto 2024 | 12.28
August 19, 2024_ Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) has expressed concern over being left out of government discussions regarding the slowdown of the country's internet. The senior vice president of P@SHA pointed out that millions of Pakistanis are facing difficulties in accessing the internet due to a firewall implemented to control unwanted content. The situation has led to significant economic losses, with companies estimated to have lost $300 million. The source of this news is thenews.com.pk. P@SHA has asked to be involved in policy decisions to protect IT companies and improve the current situation.

