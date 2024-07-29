Pakistan: PTI announces nationwide anti-government protests on August 5

July 29, 2024_ The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a series of protests across the country on August 5, in response to government policies. During a press conference, PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said demonstrations will be held in all major cities and towns to highlight the problems faced by the people. Qureshi also stressed that the PTI intends to expose the alleged victimization of its leaders and supporters by the government. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. The protests come against a backdrop of growing political tension in Pakistan, where the PTI is a major opposition party.