Pakistan: PTI announces nationwide protests against government

July 22, 2024_ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser said the party's MPs were pressured and offered money to switch loyalties. The Supreme Court recently ruled that the PTI is entitled to reserved seats, allowing the party's return to parliament. Qaiser announced nationwide protests for Friday, calling on all political forces to unite, including the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA). The protests aim to denounce the law and order situation, the imprisonment of Imran Khan and other PTI members, and the increase in inflation. Geo.tv reports it. The decision to protest was taken during an emergency meeting chaired by Mehmood Khan Achakzai, leader of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party.