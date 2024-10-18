Pakistan: PTI Announces Opposition to Govt's Proposed Constitutional Amendments

October 17, 2024_ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan has said that seven members of the ruling coalition’s National Assembly will vote against the proposed constitutional amendments. Gohar said that the cabinet members are afraid to consult their lawmakers and answer their questions. He also revealed that the cabinet members are reluctant to vote in favor of the amendments, believing that it would go against their conscience. The news was reported by Pakistan Today, highlighting the ongoing political tensions in Pakistan over judicial and constitutional reforms. The situation is further complicated by the need for a qualified majority to pass the amendments, with the cabinet apparently lacking crucial votes.