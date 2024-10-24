Pakistan: PTI Central Committee Discusses Strategies for Imran Khan Release

October 24, 2024_ The central committee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has discussed the possibility of challenging a constitutional amendment in the Supreme Court and referred the matter to the party's legal committee. During the meeting, it was approved to issue recall notices to four members of the National Assembly who were not in touch with the party leadership when the amendment was passed. A strategy was also drawn up to secure the release of former prime minister Imran Khan, currently in prison, and sub-committees were set up to plan protests across the country. The committee condemned the arrest of Khan's sisters and Azam Swati, demanding their immediate release. The news was reported by dawn.com. The PTI is a political party in Pakistan founded by Imran Khan, who served as prime minister from 2018 until his dismissal in 2022.