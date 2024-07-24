Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Pakistan: PTI continues to fight for the rights of its members and calls for new elections

24 July 2024_ The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has started a protest camp that will continue in the next few days, with party leaders taking...

Pakistan: PTI continues to fight for the rights of its members and calls for new elections
24 luglio 2024 | 12.57
Redazione Adnkronos
24 July 2024_ The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has started a protest camp that will continue in the next few days, with party leaders taking turns participating. During a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, PTI members discussed the safety of their lawmakers, while opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan called for new elections and condemned the arrest of some leaders of the party. Furthermore, the PTI criticized Punjab Governor Maryam's recent statements against justice, demanding that contempt proceedings be initiated against her. The news is reported by dawn.com. The PTI, founded by Imran Khan, is a major political party in Pakistan, currently under pressure due to arrests and government measures against its members.

