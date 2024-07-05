Pakistan: PTI demands immediate release of Imran Khan

July 5, 2024_ The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for the immediate release of its President Imran Khan, following the recommendations of the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention. A PTI spokesperson said the UN Working Group's call for Imran Khan's immediate release is a clear indication of the political victimization suffered by the party leader. Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, has been arrested in controversial circumstances, raising international concerns. The PTI's demand comes at a time of growing political tension in the country. Pakistan Today reports it. The situation continues to evolve, with possible implications for Pakistan's political stability.