Pakistan: PTI demands Imran Khan transfer on security grounds

October 31, 2024_ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mr Akram has announced that the party is exploring the possibility of transferring Imran Khan, currently held in Adiala prison in Rawalpindi, to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province for security reasons. Mr Akram expressed concern over Khan’s detention conditions, noting that his cell lacks electricity and he is being fed poor quality food. He also warned that any plan against Khan would be considered a conspiracy against Pakistan, while the Punjab government should focus on its own inefficiencies. The news was reported by dawn.com. The PTI, founded by Imran Khan, is a major political party in Pakistan, and its leadership is trying to ensure the safety of their founder amid rising political tension.