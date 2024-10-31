Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: PTI demands Imran Khan transfer on security grounds

October 31, 2024_ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mr Akram has announced that the party is exploring the possibility of transferring Imran...

Pakistan: PTI demands Imran Khan transfer on security grounds
31 ottobre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 31, 2024_ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mr Akram has announced that the party is exploring the possibility of transferring Imran Khan, currently held in Adiala prison in Rawalpindi, to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province for security reasons. Mr Akram expressed concern over Khan’s detention conditions, noting that his cell lacks electricity and he is being fed poor quality food. He also warned that any plan against Khan would be considered a conspiracy against Pakistan, while the Punjab government should focus on its own inefficiencies. The news was reported by dawn.com. The PTI, founded by Imran Khan, is a major political party in Pakistan, and its leadership is trying to ensure the safety of their founder amid rising political tension.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
conspiracy against Pakistan Mr Akram expressed concern partito party
Vedi anche
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza