Pakistan: PTI demands removal of Election Commission Chief

July 21, 2024_ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted a reference to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) seeking the removal of Election Commission (CEC) Chief Sikandar Sultan Raja and five members of the Election Commission. The reference, submitted by PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh, Justice (r) Noorul Haq Qureshi and PTI MNA Shahid Khattak, accuses the CEC and members of the Commission of failing to fulfill their constitutional duties. PTI leaders, including Barrister Ali Zafar, accused the WCC and members of the Commission of misconduct, incompetence and bias, as well as failing to ensure free and fair elections. The PTI called for the removal of the CEC and members of the Commission and the appointment of new impartial and competent members. Pakistan Today reports it. The request was made to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, underlining the need for a fair and transparent election.