Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Pakistan: PTI Denounces Police Violence, Demands Justice

November 10, 2024_ Haleem Adil Sheikh, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for Sindh province, has condemned the police action in Karachi,...

Pakistan: PTI Denounces Police Violence, Demands Justice
11 novembre 2024 | 13.09
Redazione Adnkronos
November 10, 2024_ Haleem Adil Sheikh, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for Sindh province, has condemned the police action in Karachi, demanding accountability for the violence against his party members. Speaking at a press conference, he denounced unjustified arrests of PTI leaders and accused the police of being involved in illegal activities such as extortion and drug trafficking. Sheikh also criticized the police's lack of attention to real security threats, as demonstrated by the Quetta railway station attack. The source of this information is thenews.com.pk. The PTI, the political party founded by Imran Khan, is trying to organize a rally in Karachi, but has faced obstacles from local authorities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
police action in Karachi Karachi as extortion Sind
