Pakistan: PTI files civil disobedience petition against Election Commission

October 28, 2024_ The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a civil disobedience petition in the Supreme Court against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for failing to implement a July 12 order regarding reserved seats. The Supreme Court had ruled that the PTI was entitled to reserved seats for women and non-Muslims in the national and provincial assemblies, a decision that affected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ruling coalition. Despite urgings, the ECP has yet to implement the ruling, prompting PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja to call for civil disobedience proceedings. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. The situation highlights the political tensions in Pakistan as the PTI, an opposition party, seeks to assert its position in the electoral context.