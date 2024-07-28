Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 28 Luglio 2024
Pakistan: PTI files demand for action against Election Commission chief

July 27, 2024_ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted a request to the Supreme Judicial Council seeking action against the Election Commission...

July 27, 2024_ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted a request to the Supreme Judicial Council seeking action against the Election Commission chief and four members of the Election Commission of Pakistan. The petition, drafted by lawyer Ali Zafar, accuses the officials of misconduct and failing to fulfill their constitutional duties, compromising the PTI's mandate. This lawsuit follows a similar complaint filed on July 20, which raised concerns about alleged favoritism and irregularities in the election process. The source of this news is Pakistan Today. The PTI, founded by Imran Khan, has expressed growing dissatisfaction with the conduct of the Election Commission, even demanding the removal of the officials involved.

