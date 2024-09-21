Pakistan: PTI gets permission for rally in Lahore despite tensions with authorities

September 20, 2024_ The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been given permission to hold a rally in Lahore, scheduled for tomorrow, following a court order. The gathering will have to adhere to 43 standard operating procedures, with a time limit of 2 pm to 5 pm. PTI founder, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, described the event as a do-or-die situation, as authorities are planning to arrest 3,700 suspects during the rally. The news was reported by thenews.com.pk. The PTI, founded by Khan, has faced difficulties in holding public events due to government restrictions and security concerns.