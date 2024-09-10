Pakistan: PTI leaders arrested in Islamabad after parliamentary session

September 10, 2024_ Islamabad police arrested several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan Shaer Azad Marwat, after a session of the National Assembly. The arrests took place while the PTI leaders were outside the Parliament to attend a meeting of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice. The PTI spokesperson said the arrests were politically motivated and reported that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had gone missing on his way to Islamabad. The situation is tense, with PTI supporters gathering outside the police station to demand the release of their leaders, Pakistan Today reported. The authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any unrest.