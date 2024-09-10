Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:04
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: PTI leaders arrested in Islamabad after parliamentary session

September 10, 2024_ Islamabad police arrested several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan Shaer Azad...

Pakistan: PTI leaders arrested in Islamabad after parliamentary session
10 settembre 2024 | 12.10
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 10, 2024_ Islamabad police arrested several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan Shaer Azad Marwat, after a session of the National Assembly. The arrests took place while the PTI leaders were outside the Parliament to attend a meeting of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice. The PTI spokesperson said the arrests were politically motivated and reported that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had gone missing on his way to Islamabad. The situation is tense, with PTI supporters gathering outside the police station to demand the release of their leaders, Pakistan Today reported. The authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any unrest.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
PTI leaders arrested several Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf azienda leader leaders
Vedi anche
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza