Pakistan: PTI postpones Islamabad rally over fears of popular backlash

August 26, 2024_ Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has postponed its planned August 22 rally in Islamabad due to fears of popular backlash. The decision was taken after the local administration revoked the no-objection certificate and blocked roads to the capital. Asif also highlighted internal divisions in the PTI, citing contradictory statements by its leaders. The source of this information is thenews.com.pk. The PTI, led by Imran Khan, is facing significant challenges in its popularity and planning of public events.