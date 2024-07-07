Pakistan: PTI rejects resignation of Omar Ayub Khan

July 7, 2024_ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has announced that Omar Ayub Khan's resignation as PTI General Secretary has been rejected. The decision was taken on the directives of the party's founder Imran Khan to continue benefiting from the services of Omar Ayub Khan and strengthen the organizational structure of the party. Omar Ayub Khan is a Pakistani politician and member of PTI, while Imran Khan is the former Prime Minister of Pakistan and founder of PTI. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. This move aims to consolidate the party's leadership and efficiency in view of the upcoming political challenges.