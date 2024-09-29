Pakistan: PTI supporters clash with police in Rawalpindi during protest

September 29, 2024_ Violent clashes broke out in Rawalpindi between supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and police during a demonstration towards Liaquat Bagh. The protesters, led by PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur, attempted to enter the protest site but were blocked by security forces. The situation escalated when police dispersed the protesters, who demanded to be guided from Gandapur to the protest site. The PTI organized the protest to pressure the government to call early elections. This was reported by Pakistan Today. Liaquat Bagh is a popular park in Rawalpindi that has historically been used for political events and demonstrations.